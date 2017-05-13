Roach set to arrive in Manila next week

Manny Pacquiao’s head trainer Freddie Roach is set to arrive in Manila anytime next week to supervise the eight-week training of the eight-division world titleholder for his fight against Australian challenger Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia.

“I think coach Freddie (Roach) is coming to Manila anytime next week that’s what I understand, because we already made the plane ticket reservation for him,” Top Rank Promotion head Bob Arum told The Manila Times via overseas call on Saturday.

Arum added that he would no longer go to Manila next month because of his hectic schedule.

“I think I’m just going to meet Manny in Australia. Right now, I’m too busy. I’ll be in New York next week for Terence Crawford’s fight against Felix Diaz,” he added.

Pacquiao’s training camp began last May 5.

Roach’s assistant trainers Buboy Fernandez, Jonathan Peñalosa, Nonoy Neri and Roger Haplas are currently in charge of Pacquiao’s training and conditioning at the Elorde Gym in Five E-Comm. Building near Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

“We want to turn over Senator Manny (Pacquiao) to coach Freddie (Roach) in good fighting shape once he arrives,” said Fernandez. “Manny is very aggressive in training, so it’s not hard for us.”

Peñalosa said the sparring session would start once Roach arrives.

“So far, he is just hitting the mitts, speed ball and punching bag. We’re just going to wait for coach Freddie before we hold our sparring session. Manny also wants Filipino sparring partners,” said Peñalosa.

The Senate is scheduled to have recess on June 2, giving Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) more time to train for his fight against Horn (16-0-1 record with 11 knockouts). The Senate’s regular session will resume on July 24.