Roach to begin final phase of Pacquiao’s training

Veteran trainer Freddie Roach is scheduled to arrive in Manila next week to supervise the final phase of training of Manny Pacquiao for his upcoming November 5 bout against World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Coach Freddie will be arriving next week here in Manila, the earliest will be on September 23 or probably the latest on the 24,” Pacquiao, 37, told The Manila Times Wednesday night during his light training at the Elorde Gym in Five E-Com building near the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Assistant trainers Buboy Fernandez, Nonoy Neri and Jon Peñalosa are currently handling Pacquiao’s training. Pacman’s regimen is composed of hitting the mitts; speedball and heavy bag work, stretching exercises as well as daily runs.

“I’m really okay so far,” he said. “My body condition is doing great. It’s only a light training.”

Pacquiao said that his sparring partners are yet to be revealed, “So far, I don’t have any idea but I’m pretty sure coach Freddie would bring one or two spar mates.”

Fernandez said that there’s no need to rush Pacquiao’s training given the ample time left before the Vargas fight, “There is no need to rush his training. We just need to study how Vargas fights. What is important is Manny will be in good condition before we turn him over to coach Freddie. I think we will arrive in the US two to three weeks before the fight because we need to acclimatize and adjust to the weather,” he said.

Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) flew to General Santos on Thursday and will return to Manila on Sunday.