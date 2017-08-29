Road Board now under Office of the President

AFTER Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez called for the abolition of the Road Board due to its alleged misuse of funds from the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge, the agency said it was now under the control and supervision of the Office of the President.

“To prevent dissipation of MVUC funds and malfeasance in public office, the Office of the President is now exercising control and supervision over the Road Board,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Alvarez filed last week House Bill 6236 which sought to abolish the Road Board and to put its functions under the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prevent misuse of the proceeds of the Road User’s Tax or Road Fund, amounting to P14 billion from 2001 to June 2016.

“Obviously, the Road Board is just another layer of bureaucracy, which became another avenue for graft and corruption,” Alvarez said.

The Road Board is tasked to oversee optimum utilization of resources for the maintenance and improvement of a safe, efficient, and environmentally balanced road network.

The agency is authorized to collect Motor Vehicles User’s Charge from owners of motor vehicles. This MVUC will be turned over to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), then to the Bureau of Treasury, and then will be used to fund four projects namely: Special Road Support Fund; Special Local Road Fund; Special Road Safety Fund; and Special Local Road Fund.

“The Road Board recognizes the good intentions behind HB 6236 as filed by House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez. The COA audit observations on the alleged misuse of funds, referred to the transactions of the previous administrations from 2002-2013,” the Road Board said.

“For the information of the general public, ROADBOARD now has a new Board, composed of men with proven integrity and probity, who have never been involved in or condoned any malfeasance in public office, led by SEC. MARK A. VILLAR, of the DPWH, SEC. ARTHUR P. TUGADE, of the DOTr, SEC. BENJAMIN E. DIOKNO, of the DBM, SEC. CARLOS G. DOMINGUEZ, III, of the DOF and MR. RICHARD NECESARIO, SR. as representative of the private transport organizations,” Road Board added.

Road Board also said that it has requested the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and file appropriate legal action against those who have used spurious public documents to facilitate fund transfers.

It also said that no authority was granted to any individual to facilitate any approval and release of the corresponding funds.