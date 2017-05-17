The Road and Home Award is given to General Santos City because of its public infrastructure and public housing projects that transformed the city into a highly urbanized area, becoming one of the regional centers and gateways of commerce and industry in the South.

General Santos City Vice Mayor Shirlyn Nograles accepted the award and acknowledge The Manila Times for choosing General Santos City in her FB account.

Meanwhile, General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera, in the website of the city says, “General Santos City is a solid investment destination fo new and expanding business. It is ready for long-term developments. Preparations are made dynamic and realistic. The city government’s effort is focused on power, telecommunication systems, integrated food terminal with post-harvest facilities, development of the public market, integrated transport terminal, wharf and airport, and farm-to-market roads among others. The city’s readiness towards becoming globally competitive is defined by these hard infrastructures.”

General Santos, officially the City of General Santos is the southernmost city in the Philippines classified as highly urbanized first class city and considered the regional center for commerce and industry of the Soccsksargen region. The city is named after Gen. Paulino Santos, a former commanding general of the Philippine Army, and the settlement’s leading pioneer.

LMB