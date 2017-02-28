Road rage suspect is a poker player

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday said the road rage suspect who gunned down a motorcyclist on Quezon Avenue and D. Tuazon Road Saturday last week is a poker player who apparently works for an alleged gambling lord.

In a news conference at Camp Karingal, QCPD Director and Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar identified the suspect as Fredison Atienza a.k.a. Sonson who was driving a white Toyota Land Cruiser sports utility vehicle (SUV) when it nearly hit the motorcycle of Anthony Mendoza, an IT expert who was driving the bike with his brother Michael as passenger.

Atienza and Anthony were apparently disputing who was at fault when Atienza suddenly drew his gun and fired at Anthony at close range and then sped away, leaving Michael in shock and Anthony dead with a bullet wound in the head.

Eleazar said while a witness and others who saw the incident gave different recollections of the license plate (AHA 3454, for one) of the suspect’s vehicle, footage from street CCTVs of both the victim’s motorcycle and the suspect’s vehicle led them to establish the real license plate of Atienza’s SUV (AHA 3458).

Verification made with the Land Transportation Office, according to the QCPD chief, led them to the owner of the vehicle as well as the identity of the suspect through Atienza’s Facebook posts.

A photo of the gunman as well as an artist’s sketch matched, with the victim’s brother positively identifying Atienza when Eleazar presented to Michael the photo of his brother’s gunman during the news conference.

An investigator who wished not to be named revealed that Atienza is a known poker player and is allegedly identified with Bong Pineda, an alleged gambling lord operating in Central Luzon.

He said intelligence reports that they gathered indicated that the suspect is in Boracay, having been sent by Pineda to monitor construction of a casino that when completed would have Atienza as its manager.

Eleazar, meanwhile, said investigation revealed that the suspect’s firearm used in the incident had an expired license.

“He is an owner of a 45 caliber STI pistol whose license expired last May 20, 2013 and a Glock 9mm pistol whose license expired last May 20, 2010,” he added.

The suspect is still armed and dangerous, according to Eleazar.

Murder as well as illegal possession of firearms charges are being readied against the suspect, whom Eleazar encouraged to surrender peacefully.