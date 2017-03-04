Road rage suspect spotted in Boracay

Fredison “Sonson” Atienza, the suspect in the February 25 road rage killing of Anthony Mendoza in Quezon City was spotted in Boracay, Aklan.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said a QCPD tracker team, in coordination with Malay, Aklan police, is monitoring the area in Boracay where Atienza apparently tried to hide after the shooting incident.

Senior Insp. Jess Baylon, commander of the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center, confirmed that Atienza was sighted in Boracay on Sunday and is believed to be there still.

Investigators obtained flight details of the suspect wherein it appears that he booked a 12:25 p.m flight via Skyjet Airlines from Manila to Caticlan a day after the shooting incident. He arrived in Caticlan at 1:10 p.m. and checked-in at Shore Time Hotel/Obama Grill in Boracay where he stayed until February 27.

Atienza was supposed to board a 3 p.m return flight from Caticlan back to Manila on March 1 but he did not appear. It was later found that he made an emergency booking for a 3 p.m Philippine Airlines Flight (PAL) flight on February 28 from Caticlan to Clark but he did not show up there as well.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, 2nd issued an immigration lookout bulletin order (LBO) on Atienza yesterday instructing immigration personnel and aviation police authorities to keep a close watch on the road rage killing suspect and to immediately arrest him on sight.

Eleazar again urged the suspect to surrender peacefully and not aggravate his case or put himself at great risk by violently resisting arrest. He reiterated his call to the public to be wary of the suspect considering that he is armed and dangerous. He also urged the public to call or text (02) 924-3111-office of the District Director, (02)921-6146- Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit and 09064179507-Public Information Office for any information on Atienza.