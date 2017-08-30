‘Road to Ultra PH’ EDM int’l music fest returns to MOA

For almost two decades, thousands of the most iconic DJs, producers and live acts from all over the world have enthralled millions of audiences through awe-inspiring sets of Ultra music festivals held in Miami, Bali, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Ibiza, Japan, Korea, Singapore and South Africa.

Brought by Ultra Worldwide, the world’s top international music festival brand, returns to Manila on September 15 when it brings back “Road to Ultra Philippines” at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

Presented by Ovation Productions and Blackwater, the one-night electronic dance cusic (EDM) event is headlined by an all-star line-up led by Hardwell and German hitmaker Zedd. Also featured are Getter and Rezz, two of the fastest-rising stars in electronic dance music making their debut performance, together with Sam Feldt.

Now on its third staging, Road to Ultra Philippines has previously hosted some of the world’s biggest names in electronic dance music including Alesso, A-Trak, Skrillex and Tiesto.

The Philippine edition is one of eight major events that Ultra Worldwide is hosting in Asia for September that includes “Ultra India Mumbai” on September 7, “Road to Ultra New Delhi” on September 8, “Ultra China” on September 9 and 10, “Road to Ultra Taiwan” on September 10, “Ultra Beach Ball” on Sept. 14 and 15, “Ultra Hong Kong” on September 16 and “Ultra Japan” and September 16 to 18.