Road Warriors survive Aces, take 1-0 in QF series

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) weathered an Alaska comeback late in the game to prevail with a 105-99 win on Monday in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinal round of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Veteran Larry Fonacier hit a four-point play while Michael Miranda and rookie Kiefer Ravena delivered big plays late in the game to help the Road Warriors get a 1-0 edge in the series and move closer of entering the semifinals.

“Just relieved that Game 1 is over. That’s the good news we won Game 1 at least and the bad news is we have to go through this again. It is going to be harder. The series is not over although we have an advantage,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “Alaska has been in difficult situation and they come out from there.”

Ravena finished with 25 points and eight assists while Fonacier had 18 points including four treys and nine rebounds to lead the Road Warriors. Kevin Alas added 17 points and six assists, while JR Quinahan hit a double-double of 12 points and nine rebounds and Miranda contributed 10 points also for NLEX

“Larry’s four-point play is the most crucial part of the game,” added Guiao.

Chris Banchero scored 20 points while Calvin Abueva had 15 of his 18 points in the third quarter plus 13 rebounds to lead the Aces, who have a chance to tie the series in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Scores:

NLEX 105 – Ravena 25, Fonacier 18, Alas 17, Quiñahan 12, Miranda 10, Baguio 8, Al-Hussaini 4, Taulava 4, Soyud 4, Tiongson 3, Mallari 0, Gotladera 0.

ALASKA 99 – Banchero 20, Abueva 18, Enciso 16, Manuel 13, Thoss 11, Casio 8, Magat 4, Teng 4, Racal 4, Baclao 1, Exciminiano 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 24-22, 50-40, 74-72, 105-99.