Road Warriors survive pesky Picanto

Larry Fonacier completed a crucial four-point play in the closing seconds to tow Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to a 119-115 come-from-behind win over Kia—its first opening game victory—in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at The Arena in San Juan City on Wednesday.

With game tied at 113-all, the veteran guard sank a triple and drew a foul from Philip Paniamogan for a rare four-point play to give the Road Warriors a 117-113 lead with 1:06 remaining.

Former San Miguel Beer slotman Jay-R Reyes scored on a hook shot for the Picanto to slice the lead to 115-117, 56 ticks left, and Kia had the chance to tie or take the lead after NLEX came up empty on its next possession.

But Reyes and Paniamogan missed their three-point attempts and the latter failed to save the loose ball, resulting in the final score via two free throws by center JR Quinahan.

No. 2 overall pick Kiefer Ravena had a sizzling debut for the Road Warriors as the former Ateneo de Manila University standout flirted with a triple-double performance of 18 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Michael Miranda and Kevin Alas each had 14 markers for NLEX, which trailed most of the way as Kia came out firing early and led by as high as 13 points, 64-51, late in the second period.

“It was exactly what we expected, a hard fought game. I have no idea if they were just lucky or we just played bad defense,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “We will take this win no matter how hard it was. We are trying to build chemistry.”

Alex Mallari added 13 points, while Larry Fonacier (12), Rabeh Al-Hussaini, Quinahan (12) and Juami Tiongson (11) also hit double figures in scoring.

Eric Camson led Picanto with a career-high 24 points on top of nine rebounds while Rashawn McCarthy and Reyes, both part of the controversial Christian Standhardinger trade, chipped 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Jackson Corpuz contributed 13 points and nine rebounds for the team of head coach Chris Gavina.