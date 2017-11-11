Roadmaps for MICE, hotel sectors launched

Roadmaps for the hotel and meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sectors have been unveiled by the government and industry associations

The Board of Investments (BoI) said the roadmaps detailed priority interventions for stakeholders and the government’s policies, among others.

“We view the new roadmaps being presented … as very timely. The year 2017 was declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism Development because of the potential of the tourism sector to advance the universal 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” Trade Assistant Secretary Felicitas Agoncillo-Reyes said.

Director Milagros Say of the Tourism department presented the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP), which aims to “develop a globally competitive, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible tourism industry that promotes inclusive growth…”.

University of the Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) economist Peter Lee U introduced the hotel industry roadmap in behalf of the Philippine Hotels Ownership Association (PHOA) while Rhodora Tiongson provided the highlights of the MICE roadmap in behalf of the Philippine Association of Convention/Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers Inc. (PACEOS).

“The BOI recognizes the importance of hotel and accommodation in the value chain of tourism sector. We have witnessed the capability of the Philippines to stage international events. No wonder, in the midst of proliferation of global hotel chains in major cities, our local hotel developers are also expanding aggressively. There is a strong demand for more quality accommodations not only from tourists but also business travelers, foreign consultants and expatriates who temporarily reside in the country” Agoncillo-Reyes said.

BOI Executive Director Ma. Corazon Halili-Dichosa said discussions during the event were “fruitful and very engaging.

“ We hope to immediately convene the Sectoral Working Groups for the two industries and start on the implementation of the roadmaps,” she added.

The hotel and MICE sectors have been identified by the Tourism department as main components of the NTDP, which seeks to boost foreign tourist arrivals to 12 million and domestic travelers to around 90 million by 2022.