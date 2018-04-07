Roads for cars equals more traffic

In previous columns, the key messages have been: (1) attracting an ever-increasing number of private vehicles into limited road space lies at the heart of the traffic problem, and (2) this harmful trend can only be reversed when sustainable mobility options (public transport, walking and cycling) are preferred by most people over private vehicle use for daily travel needs, even if they own a car or motorcycle. Unless we pursue this prescription vigorously, we are doomed to worsening congestion in our cities.

The stakes are high. It is the future of our country and the welfare of future generations of Filipinos. It is about the quality of life for our children and their children. It is about the sustainability of our economy and environment. Because the costs of a failure or inaction are considerable (this could exceed P6 billion a day by 2030 according to JICA), we need to ensure that sufficient human and financial resources are being applied so that we will not fail. We need to aim high and deliver public transport services that rival any in the world.

Improving public transport, walking and cycling is also about social justice and poverty alleviation. Expanding a road to ease traffic for private vehicles provides a benefit to a small minority in our society—the less than 10% of families who own cars. In contrast, spending for public transport and for non-motorized transport benefits all, including the poor. When car users shift to public transport or walking or biking, it reduces traffic congestion. Period.

In the war on traffic, we need to examine carefully whether our project plans and designs are attracting commuters to walking, cycling and public transport, OR if we are making these good options less desirable and instead favoring private vehicle use. At every opportunity, we need to choose the approach that supports sustainable mobility rather than “traffic-causing” mobility.

When we think of how an urban road might be used, we should consider the efficiency of the specific use and how many people benefit from the use of road space. Up to now, roads and bridges are generally designed for car use, even though there are many other alternatives. Because the prevailing paradigm is based on accommodating an ever-expanding number of cars, the default option of many decision-makers is to devote roads and bridges for car use instead of more efficient and socially desirable alternatives. Because everyone else before them did so. We need to break this mold.

How many people can one lane of road move? Devoting one lane to car use could move 600-1,600 people per hour; using the lane for a protected bikeway can move 7,500 people per hour; for a pedestrian walkway, up to 9,000 people per hour; and using the lane for mass transit such as a railway or bus rapid transit can move from 10,000 to 25,000 people per hour. Sadly, road space mainly for cars is the least efficient option and the choice that contributes to the most traffic (by attracting further car use).

Sometimes road building is not only regressive — it might even disadvantage the general public—as when sidewalks are removed in order to make streets wide enough for more car use. All of us are pedestrians (and 31% of daily travel around Greater Manila is by walking according to JICA’s 2014 study) yet we see many instances where cars are given priority while pedestrians are an afterthought. Here are a few more examples.

Many intersections are without proper zebra stripes or lack the “Walk/Don’t Walk” signal lights for the safety of the pedestrians. Traffic signal cycles are programmed in order to optimize the flow of cars ut there is little panning for how pedestrians cross intersections safely (even though most of the people passing through that intersection are pedestrians).

Throughout the country, we have come to accept cars parked on sidewalks although this is a clear traffic violation. Establishments, both government and private, have appropriated sidewalks in order to offer car parking for customers and clients. Pedestrians are expected to walk on the road if cars or motorcycles occupy the footpath, endangering themselves and creating a traffic hazard for motorcycles and cars on the road.

Cars are not the only obstructions on sidewalks. There are multitudes of electric posts, trees and other structures (sometimes vendor stalls or even police outposts) that occupy the sidewalks, making these impassable. Why are these structures more important than the mobility and safety of the local residents? Who is responsible and accountable when a sidewalk does not serve its intended purpose?

Often, fences along a road or along the center island are built with the objective of restricting pedestrians and limiting their street crossing to a few sections of the road. The logic is that additional pedestrian crossings on the same road would slow down the flow of private vehicles.

In some neighborhoods, street-level pedestrian crossings are altogether eliminated, replaced instead by elevated pedestrian crosswalks. Apart from making pedestrians walk a further distance, elevating the walkway without providing an elevator or escalator denies access for the elderly or disabled, many of whom are unable to climb steps. Parents who use strollers to bring kids around town are discouraged from walking on streets that require pedestrians to use stairs. In contrast, many inclusive cities not only prioritize the welfare of pedestrians over cars, they also make sure that all pedestrian crossings are at “street or ground level”, accessible even for people with wheelchairs or strollers.

In making our streets less “walkable”, we are giving our commuters many more reasons to choose car use for their daily travel. In the coming days and months, we can either plan our streets to be car-friendly (which will attract more congestion) or we can plan our streets to support public transport, walking and cycling. The socially responsible and technically desirable choice should be clear.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner and a public transport advocate. He can be contacted at mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com)