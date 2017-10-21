Roarchard rolls off Oct 27

Roarchard, a charity golf tournament organized by the San Beda High School Batch 1978 Foundation Inc. will begin on October 27 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The tournament is being held in conjunction with the foundation’s 40th Jubilee Fellowship and in cooperation with Malungai Life Oil.

Entry fee is P4,500 for guests and P3,500 for Orchard members, inclusive of K & G gift certificates, lunch, raffle ticket, green fee and two mulligans.

Player’s verification starts at 6 a.m. to be followed by shotgun tee off at 8 a.m. Proceeds of the competition will go to The Child Haus that cares for children with cancer.

For inquiries, contact 7209064 or 09959271273 or email at navarrolawph@gmail.com.