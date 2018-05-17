Robber dies in clash with Quezon City police

A SUSPECTED robber died early Thursday in a clash with police in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Chief Joselito Esquivel described the suspect to be between 25 and 30 years old, 5’2’’ in height with medium built and fair complexion. He wore green shorts and dark undershirt.

Initial investigation showed that at about 2:45 a.m., victim Mariel Tanay was waiting for a taxi at Dahlia Avenue, corner Lilac St., when the suspect grabbed her shoulder bag.

Tanay immediately reported the incident to Fairview Police Station (Police Station 5), which led to a dragnet operation by its tactical motorized riders (TMR).

A chase ensued when the suspect was ordered to stop but he refused and even opened fire, which resulted in pursuit and an exchange of shots and the death of the robber.

The scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) recovered from the suspect a caliber .38 revolver with two bullets, two fired cartridge cases, one misfired cartridge, and the bag of the victim which contained cash and her personal belongings.

The victim positively identified the slain suspect as the person who robbed her, Esquivel said. GLEE JALEA