Robber shot by rookie policeman in Navotas

A notorious robbery holdup suspect was shot and killed by a rookie cop when he threatened to shoot one of the responding police officers Friday afternoon in Navotas City.

Neil Tacy alias “Choco” 31, a Sputnik Gang member and resident of 379 Baron St. Brgy. North Bay Boulevard North (NBBN) sustained a gunshot wound in the body and was rushed to the Tondo Medical Center where he later died while undergoing treatment past 9 p.m.

Navotas police homicide investigator PO2 Paul Roma said that at around 4 p.m., 3rd year college student of Governor Andres Pascual College Jemimah Noble, 17 of 2811 R. Cruz St Gagalangin, Tondo was on board a passenger jeep travelling along M. Naval Street when the suspect hurriedly climbed and sat beside him.

Armed with unknown caliber of firearm, the suspect declared a holdup and forcibly took the victim’s sling bag then jumped off from the vehicle at the corner of Baron St., Brgy NBBN.

The victim sought the assistance of PO3 Miracle Young and PO1 Bien Mayor of the Navotas Police Community Precinct (PCP) 3 and together with two police officers, they conducted a follow-up operation until they chanced upon the suspect near his house in Baron Street.

When Tacy sensed the presence of policemen, he drew his firearm and aimed at PO3 Young, prompting PO1 Mayor to shoot him.

Police later learned that the suspect was armed only with a replica of a Beretta .9mm pistol while the sling bag of the complainant containing her cellular phone, modem wifi, makeup and contact lens kit and cash amounting to P11,000 was recovered from his possession.