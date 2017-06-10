ROBBERY-HOLDUP GANG MEMBER KILLED

An alleged member of a notorious robbery-holdup gang in Parañaque City was shot dead at dawn on Friday. The unidentified person sustained several gunshot wounds after he engaged policemen in a firefight. Senior Supt. Lemor Modequillo said his men went to Pelaez St. in Barangay San Dionisio at around 2:30 a.m. after they received a call from a victim that he was robbed by a man who was carrying a gun. Modequillo said the suspect who was wearing a blue t-shirt and short pants fired at the responding policemen prompting the latter to shoot back resulting in the suspect’s death. Modequillo said the suspect was a member of a notorious robbery-hold-up gandg that has been victimizing city residents.