Robbery, theft cases down drastically – PNP

Robbery incidents have dropped dramatically since 2016 and continue to decline as the year draws to a close, as shown in data the Philippine National Police (PNP) released on Friday.

According to the PNP Public Information Office, a comparison of robbery cases from January to October 2016 and the ones covering the same months of 2017 shows that theft cases dropped by 23.61 percent from 18,259 in 2016 to 13,948 cases in 2017.

PNP spokesman Dionardo Carlos said that a monthly crime review indicated that robbery cases fell 44.89 percent from 2,350 from January 2016 to only 1,295 until October 2017, an all-time low level recorded over the last 22 months.

He said that the data on robbery cases was gathered from all police regional offices nationwide.

Carlos said that robbery is one of the “focus” concerns in the PNP’s “operational thrust on anti-criminality.” The PNP Directorate of Investigation and Detective Management earlier said that only 20 percent of total crimes reported are major crimes.

He added that latest data on crime incidents involving motorcycle-riding suspects showed that robbery on “two wheels” was the most prevalent form of theft in the country.

From October 10 to November 5, data showed that 115 out of 327 robbery cases were perpetrated by motorcycle riders who were either riding solo or in twos.

According to Carlos, three of these motorcyle-rider robbery incidents resulted in the killing of three victims including 16-year-old Kevin Reantaso who was shot in Quezon City on October 25.