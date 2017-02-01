Roberto Tan to head PDIC from Feb 3

National Treasurer Roberto Tan is set to assume the leadership of state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) as president on February 3, Friday.

“I have an oath-taking schedule on Friday at the DoF [Department of Finance],” Tan told reporters on Tuesday.

Tan, who will be the 12th president of PDIC, is replacing Cristina Orbeta, who has been running the PDIC since 2014.

Orbeta has yet to issue any statement as of press time.

The position Tan will vacate will be occupied by Rosalia de Leon as a returning head of the Bureau of Treasury following her one-year stint in the Washington-based lending institution World Bank.

PDIC is a government unit created on June 22, 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to promote and safeguard the interests of the depositing public by way of providing insurance coverage on all insured deposits.

It also aims to strengthen the mandatory deposit insurance coverage system to generate, preserve, and maintain faith and confidence in the country’s banking system, and protect it from illegal schemes and machinations.