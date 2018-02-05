Robi Domingo gives a positive spin to ‘making lakwatsa’

Since the ‘70s and through the ‘90s, the Filipino slang “lakwatsa,” a verb —and consequently its noun or doer, the “lakwatsero”—brings to mind images of high school and college students cutting classes and having fun with their barkada in the era’s definitive hangouts. Given the said decades, the lakwatsero—at least in Metro Manila—would likely be caught red handed by their parents in the hotspots of Cubao, Greenhills, Ortigas and Makati. These are the places where they would “make lakwatsa” as kolehiyalas would say.

Fast forward to the 2000s, this year specifically, the concept the lakwatsero is about to get a makeover, thanks to popular TV host and youth role model Robi Domingo. The Atenean graduate, who stepped into show business via “Pinoy Big Brother,” has been chosen to host ABS-CBNs first online current affairs show on travel. Titled “Lakwatsero,” the timely program—given the Filipino’s upward mobility as a traveling market—aims to inspire viewers to explore more parts of the Philippines, and while there, dare to try something new.

Lakwatsero follows Domingo’s six-week journey in a unique itinerary that covers Basey and Calbiga in Samar, Iloilo, Bacolod, Mt. Apo in Davao del Sur, Malapascua and Bantayan Islands in Cebu, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro and Iligan City.

“One of the most memorable experiences in doing the show was when I encountered a thresher shark in Malapascua, Cebu. I trained for three weeks to learn a very specific way of diving and get a certification to show this kind of adventure in the south,” Domingo related at the program’s launch.

For him, the Filipino is redefining the concept of a lakwatsero today in terms of seeing new places and living the YOLO (You Only Live Once) practice of making the most of one’s visit to any destination. They patiently wait for promo fares on the net to book flights, read up on a destination before they go, and learn as much as they can to enjoy their hard earned vacations. As such, in the show, viewers will see how Domingo willingly tries one-of-kind concoctions that go beyond the balut experience, embrace the great outdoors and all its challenges, and immerse in different communities. The young star spares no detail on how one can best experiences the places he’s been to because that is what a true lakwatsero does today.

“We’re human beings and we will always want to explore. But for millennials who work hard and love to travel, vacations should always be on point and well planned, so through this show, we will try to help set travel goals for the viewers,” he related.

On a more personal note, the articulate host added, “Throughout taping for Lakwatsero, I’ve had a lot of realizations too, and one of them is that we have to be advocates of the beauty of the Philippines and advocates of protecting and preserving our natural wonders. The experience has also reinforced in me how blessed I am and we all are to be surrounded by these wonders and all we need to do is go out explore.”

With the support of Cebu Pacific Air, Go Hotels and Summit Hotels and Resorts, Domingo’s adventures will go live Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. on news.abs-cbn.com/life, the official ABS-CBN News Facebook page and on youtube.com/TheABSCBNNews.

“My lakwatsero-ventures, travel tips and destination suggestions are also accessible on choosephilippines.com,” he ended.