Robin Padilla donates P5M for Marawi children

ACTOR Robin Padilla has donated P5 million to the government to help the children affected by the ongoing siege in Marawi City.



Padilla turned over his donation to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) when he met with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Wednesday.



According to the caption of the photos released by Malacañang, the donation was received by Social Welfare Undersecretary Emmanuel Leyco.



“The P5-million donation is intended for the immediate psychosocial intervention for the children affected by the armed conflict in Marawi City,” the Palace said in a press release.



Padilla was joined by Fisheries Development Authority General Manager Glen Pangapalan, Frabelle Foods Corp. President Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and his brother Rommel Padilla.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief General Eduardo Año, and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez were also present during the turnover ceremony.



The AFP said various groups have conducted psychosocial aid in Marawi City to address the stress experienced by the displaced residents, particularly the children.



Around 400,000 have been displaced since fighting between government troops and Islamic State-linked Maute terrorists erupted on May 23.



This has prompted Duterte to declare martial law in the entire Mindanao. Congress has extended the martial law declaration until December 31, 2017.



The fighting, which enters its 87th day Thursday, has claimed the lives of 562 Islamist gunmen, 128 government forces, and 45 civilians. CATHERINE S. VALENTE