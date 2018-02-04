Robin Padilla leads fellow celebrities in big plans for Marawi

PLUS: Ara Mina conquers her fears up in the mountains

Keeping his pledge, action star Robin Padilla headed to war torn Marawi before January came to a close.

In the Know caught up with the actor at the launch of a health supplement for men in Quezon City and Binoe proudly shared that director Joyce Bernal and “Ultimate Heartthrob” Piolo Pascual even accompanied him to Mindanao to visit the displaced families. They also looked for more ways in which they can make a difference.

Grateful his friends tagged along, Robin said, “Samahan ng mga artista ang nagpunta so nakita rin sa ibat-ibang channel. Akala ko noong una, monetary support lang ang kailangan nila pero nitong huli, aba nagulat ako. Very involved pala sila Ma’am Sharon Cuneta at marami pang iba. Parang naging personal advocacy na rin nila ito eh.”

The ever-patriotic actor and devoted Muslim convert believes so much more needs to be done to rehabilitated Marawi. “Lahat po ng nagawa natin napakaliit pa lang po. Andoon pa lang tayo sa mga evacuation centers. Iyong una pong naayos natin iyong tubig nila sa tulong po ng mga donors. Napakapagpagawa po tayo ng labing anim na deep well sa evacuation centers para meron po silang regular na tubig.”

With the trust of his celebrity friends, Robin sets the direction where their accumulated funds should go, and for him, the ultimate goal is to give Marawi’s residents their own land.

“Iyong tungkol po sa pabahay namin andun pa rin po kami sa proseso po ng pagbili ng lupa kasi private tayo. Gusto natin iyong lupa ay mapupunta po talaga sa aawardan natin ng bahay. Nagkaroon kasi dati ng reports na binabawi yung mga bahay sa evacuees sa ibang lugar matapos ang ilang taon.”

* * *

From Mount Daraitan to Pulag, Ara Mina is just a few mountains away to climbing them all! Who would have thought that the sexy 38-year-old actress is an adventure and thrill seeker?

That was what she told In the Know right after she finished her Tuesday climb at Mount Pamitinan in Rizal, trekking up the risky cliff.

“Actually, would you believe takot kasi ako sa heights? Kaya I really said to myself I will conquer my fears kaya ginawa ko yang shot. Ang trick lang diyan is to not look down.”

Ara is happily balancing her thrill for adventures with her showbiz career as she is about to start her new soap with JM De Guzman on ABS-CBN. She is also in the thick of expanding her pastry business Hazelberry Cafe by Ara in Pampanga.

“We make pastries there and after more than a year, ready na ako na ipa-franchise,” she added.

Asked to share her secret to being a “celebreneur” what with her second branch of Hazelberry Cafe in Quezon City always jam packed, she replied. “I am very hands on. Naging mini-commissary na yung bahay ko. That’s where I bake mismo iyong mga binebenta ko.”

Because of her success in business while she continues to act, she is flattered that fellow celebrities turn to her for guidance.

“Kris Bernal recently got in the food business. May new restaurant din siyang balak itayo and humihingi rin siya sa akin ng advise.”

* * *

Until next week! Ta-ta!