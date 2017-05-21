Robin wants to be a hands-on lolo

It is only a matter of time until Kylie Padilla gives birth to her first born with fiancé Aljur Abrenica. Her due date is in July, and grandfather-to-be Robin Padilla is being there for his daughter every step of the way.

The 47-year-old actor proudly shared with In The Know his excitement at a sidelines chat during his Moneygram event in Solaire last week.

“Lalo na sa edad ko… Doon nga sa anak ko tuwang tuwa ako eh, lalo na siguro sa apo ko! Kasi dumating iyan sa panahon na nasa prime ka pa at napakasarap na may dala ka sa magkabila.”

Thanks to Robin’s wife Mariel Rodriguez, Kylie is getting through her pregnancy quite easily. Mariel is guiding Kylie on how to be a first-time mom.

“Sila ni Mariel magkausap mula umaga hanggang gabi, araw-araw iyan!” he enthused.

On another note, the action star also expressed his concern over his good friend and Megastar Sharon Cuneta’s sudden solo trip abroad because of exhaustion and personal troubles.

“Susundan ko sana siya eh, kung Europe iyon, bawal kasi ako sa Amerika, pero nasabi ko na sa kanya ang mga gusto ko sabihin at alam na niya iyon.” He shared.

***

Veteran singers cannot help but express their frustrations over todays millennial musicians. In The Know got to hang out with Ariel Rivera, Joey G, Jinky Vidal Christian Bautista and Haji Alejandro at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City where they talked about their upcoming “Love Throwback Part 2” concert happening at the PICC on May 27.

The musicians gave their two cents worth on the matter with Haji saying how dismayed he is when he looks at the music scene now as compared to how it was in his prime during the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“Iba talaga ang gawa ng awitin noon,” he began. “Itapat niyo sa ginagawa ngayon, ilapat mo sa papel—even yung lyrics pa lang awiting nung araw, poetry na. Eh unti-unti na sila nawawala gaya ni George Canseco, at recently nawala na din si Willy Cruz. Sana makadevelop tayo ng tulad nila ngayon.”

Freestyle’s former front woman Jinky Vidal even got teary-eyed while listening to APO Hiking Society’s old hits. She says she likes to sing songs from before for her self-enrichment and as a way to pay homage to her senior arists.

“Nag-thro-throw back ako from time to time and yung kantang ‘Batang Bata Ka Pa’ nagiging teary-eyed talaga ako,” she acknowledged. “Iyon ang frustration ko ngayon. The way the songs are written now is so repetitive, wala masyadong mensahe o bigat.”

Ariel Rivera dreams of a second renaissance of the golden age of OPM (Original Pilipino Music) so that it will not die completely.

“Yung mga bata ngayon mas madalas kinakanta nila covers whereas we should enhance these songwriters as well as ourselves to produce wonderful songs. Kaya napaka-classic ng mga songs nila Haji, nila Basil [Valdez] kasi iyon na ‘yun, those made up the golden era of OPM. So sana mabalik natin for the younger people.”

Even though Ariel is already considered a veteran in the music industry, he is nonetheless against veteran singers who seems to attack millennial acts, such as what happened when Richard Reynoso commented on Daniel Padilla’s performance during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

“Commenting about someone’s performance wasn’t right in that case because it was more of a production problem to be blamed there. Na-highlight lang siguro because the camera was always on him.”

***

GUESS WHO? This overhyped tandem is now more nervous than ever, because after all the budget and time for promotion that was put into their marketing, sources from their network say that they are just not a hit with the public.

Bosses are even wondering where on earth are their fans now and why are they’re not so hot about this tandem anymore. We still think they’re adorable and we hope that the tandem could stir their partnership on the right direction before anything gets axed.

***

Until next week! Ta-ta!