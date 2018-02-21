Wednesday, February 21, 2018
    INTERIORS

    Robins Design Center introduces new brands

    La Europa CeramicaÂ is a leading importer of European and Asian floor and wall tiles and a direct distributor of TOTO sanitary wares and accessories

    Robins Design Center introduces several design brands and showrooms featuring unique finishing materials and latest trends in home decor that are unique, stylish, and are of the highest quality.

    Rastelli offers a wide range of kitchen
    and wardrobe accessories that will add a touch of class and unique accents to the kitchen.

    Homeowners who would like to decorate their haven to reflect their distinct taste and preferences can go to Robins Design Center for all their home furnishings and interior design needs.

    Robins Design Center is located at #31 Meralco Avenue, Pasig City across the Ayala Malls the 30th. You may contact them at (02) 696 5952, or visit http://www.robinsdesigncenter.com for more details.

