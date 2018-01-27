Robinson wants wards to set a high bar

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University head coach Topex Robinson said they want to set the standard of games in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League).

Robinson issued the bold statement after his Jawbreakers mauled AMA University Online Education, 109-85, in their third match in the Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“We want to change the way the D-League will be played from hereon. So, they (other teams) have to keep up with us rather than us keeping with the D-League,” said Robinson.

For the second straight time, Zark’s Burger-Lyceum’s final score shot past the century mark following their demolition of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College 112-75.

Zark’s accomplished the same feat just two days prior and Robinson and his crew show no sign of slowing down.

“It’s a good take for us because we use a lot of players. So, our minutes is not really affected,” said the 38-year old mentor, who also carry the distinction of being the winningest head coach of the franchise that now holds a 2-1 win-loss record.

“What we will always put an eye on is the effort. Everybody should exert same effort as the rest of the guys. You will notice that everybody is on the same page all the time,” he added.

The Jawbreakers worked cohesively against the Titans with big man Mike Nzeusseu and top gunner CJ Perez leading the double-digit scoring with five other cagers.

Nzeusseu posted a team-high 17 points on top of 10 rebounds, Perez tallied 15 markers and 14 boards while Wilson Baltazar contributed 13 markers. Jaycee Marcelino, captain Jesper Ayaay and Ralph Tansingco added 12 points apiece while Jayvee Marcelino scored 11 markers.

Four other players contributed at least four points while only two were unable to score. Zark’s registered 52 rebounds and 24 assists against AMA’s 41 and 14.

Robinson admitted that their narrow 92-94 loss to veteran-laden Marinerong Pilipino was reality check for his young squad composed of Lyceum cagers who made history in the National Collegiate Athletic Association last season.

The former PBA point guard hopes that they are now in sync with the rhythm of the league.

“Hopefully, we already got to that part (adjustment). I guess it’s also good that we learned from the Marinero game,” he said.