Robinsons Bank greets New Year with more operating units

ROBINSONS Bank greets the Year of the Rooster with excitement as it continues to expand its branch network.

Starting the year off with 124 operating units, the bank plans to open 25 more in key locations across the country, in order to bring its services to more Filipinos nationwide.

This is part of its dedication to its vision of becoming the bank of choice of many Filipinos, and its fulfillment of the mission of the JG Summit Conglomerate: making life better for every Filipino.

The bank continues to celebrate the New Year with its newest product: Robinsons Bank Visa Debit Card (VDC), which is EMV-enabled and, thus, makes transactions more secure.

And so Robinsons Bank encourages its clients to own the New Year with the world’s most accepted card!

EMV or Europay, Mastercard and Visa, is a global standard for cards equipped with computer chips and the technology used to authenticate chip-card transactions.

The coming year is exciting, indeed, and the bank looks forward to another great year of growth, improvement, and satisfaction.

Kiong Hee Huat Tsai!

For details, contact Robinsons Bank Customer Care Center at 637-CARE (2273) or domestic toll-free 1-800-10-637-CARE (2273), or log on to <www.robinsonsbank.com.ph>.