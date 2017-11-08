Robinsons Bank inaugurates McKinley West Branch, expands network even further

Robinsons Bank’s (Rbank) network of branches is now stronger at 131 as a result of its commitment to make banking reachable to all Filipinos with plans to open in more locations across the country. Rbank aims to provide clients its complete range of products and services in deposit, trust and investment, and consumer and commercial loans. The continued growth of the bank is part of its drive to make lives better and to create opportunities for more people to experience the rewards of having a bank that takes care of clients’ financial needs.

Robinsons Bank recently inaugurated its McKinley West branch on October 19, 2017. The branch is strategically located in Bonifacio Global City, one of the thriving business districts in Metro Manila. The event was graced by the honorable presence of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano; Faraday Go, general manager of Robinsons Land Corporation; Elfren Antonio Sarte, president & CEO of Robinsons Bank, and Salvador Paps, Retail Banking Segment head. Other notable guests present were Benjamin Liuson, founder of The Generics Pharmacy, Sonia Roco, wife of the late Senator Raul Roco, and Dr. Evangeline Santos, M.D. FPCP, FPCCP. Neena Roco-Tengco, one of the bank’s area heads, fronted the inauguration rites and expressed her optimistic vision for the successful ventures of the branch.

Robinsons Bank is part of the JG Summit Holdings Inc., one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines owning and operating brands such as Cebu Pacific, Robinsons Land Corporation, Universal Robina Corporation, Robinsons Malls, JG Summit Petrochemicals, and more. The bank increased its assets by double digits in the past year growing by 35.9 percent, becoming one of the fastest growing commercial banks in the country and will enter the credit card business by launching its two new cards in 2018. For more details, log on to www.robinsonsbank.com.ph.