Robinsons Bank launches LRA extension office

Robinsons Bank (RBank) inaugurated the Land Registration Authority (LRA) extension office last March 19, 2018 graced by key officers of the Bank and the LRA. With this engagement, title verification and loan processing have become easier and faster. The establishment of the extension office shows the Bank’s constant pursuit in providing convenience in serving its clients.

The new LRA extension office is located at the 26th floor of Galleria Corporate Center, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue. Through its “Anywhere-to-Anywhere” (A2A) capability, Robinsons Bank can now obtain, process, and issueCertified True Copies of Titles covering lands located in different parts of the country, without the need of directly going to the different Registries of Deeds nationwide.

Robinsons Bank, in partnership with the Land Registration Authority, provides opportunities for more people to experience the rewards of having a bank that takes care of clients’ needs in making their lives better.

