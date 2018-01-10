Robinsons Bank teams up with Pru Life

ROBINSONS Bank and Pru Like UK are expecting to generate as much as P50 million in premium revenues from their bancassurance partnership in the first year of its operations.

“We are expecting around P40 to P50 million in premium revenues but I am sure my branch managers can do more,” Robinsons Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Efren Antonio Sarte said in a press conference following the signing of the distribution agreement under the bancassurance partnership between the Gokongwei-led bank and the British life insurer on Tuesday.

Subject to regulatory approval, Robinsons Bank said the partnership will be able to further serve its extensive network of customers by providing them products that will give them access to comprehensive financial protection.

Robinsons Bank may now offer Pru Life UK’s wide array of life insurance products on top of the bank’s other products and services.

“Bancassurance has always been a significant part of our ‘Roadmap to 2020’ strategic plan, and it is important that we find the right partner who would help us deliver the best product choices to our customers,” Sarte said.

Sarte added that the bancassurance partnership is expected to contribute to the growth of the bank.

“Last year the bank grew more than 50 percent and we expect to grow at that same level this year and hopefully bancassurance will help us grow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pru Life UK President and CEO Antonio de Rosas said the life insurer was very pleased to kick off 2018 by having Robinsons Bank as its new partner.

“By combining our quality product offering with Robinsons Bank’s strong distribution platform, we are confident this alliance will benefit Robinson Bank’s customers by providing them with easy access to Pru Life UK’s solutions that suit their growing protection needs,” he said.

“We look forward to building a strong relationship with Robinsons Bank as we continue to fulfill our goal of making life better for Filipinos through our life insurance products and solutions,” he added.