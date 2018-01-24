Robinsons Land: 2018 capex to exceed P16B

GOKONGWEI-LED property developer Robinsons Land Corp. will be spending more than P16 billion for capital expenditures (capex) this year as it pursues expansion and development plans.

In an interview on Monday at the sidelines of a memorandum of agreement signing, Robinsons Land President Frederick Go said the company would be topping its 2017 capex of P16 billion with a huge chunk to be used for the construction of the Bridgetowne East project.

“I think we haven’t disclosed those numbers yet but it’s roughly around those levels—around P16- or P17 billion, but that excludes all our new projects. That excludes China, that also excludes all our new projects,” Go said.

“Definitely it will be more than P16 billion because P16 billion is just what we call our existing businesses capex … our total capex … is probably more than that,” he added.

In June last year, Robinsons Land said it was expanding to mainland China with the development of residential properties worth P13.2 billion.

Locally, Go said the firm had been “building Bridgetowne West over the last few years but this year we’re already going to start the development of Bridgetowne East.”

Bridgetowne East will rise on a 20-hectare area, a duplicate of the P30 billion mixed-use Bridgetown Business Park that sits on an 8-hectare lot in Libis, Quezon City.

The company is also slated to construct a large-scale township near Clark, Pampanga, with details yet to be finalized.

Earlier this month, the company secured the go-signal of the Philippine Stock Exchange to issue more than P20 billion worth of shares in a stock rights offering.

Robinsons Land will be offering one rights share for every 3.7 to 4.3 common shares held. This is equivalent to 1.1 billion common shares priced at P18 to P21 apiece. Final details will be disclosed today (Wednesday).

Go said part of the proceeds would be used to fund projects, including the Clark township and Bridgetowne East, and acquisition of more land.

Robinsons Land is the property arm of magnate John Gokongwei under JG Summit Holdings, Inc.