Robinsons Land, HK firm ink JV deal

GOKONGWEI-LED property developer Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) is teaming up with a Hong Kong firm to develop a P5.6-billion residential project in Pasig City.

RLC told the stock exchange it had signed an agreement with Hong Kong Land Group (HKLG) to form a joint venture corporation (JVC) in Pasig City with an investment of approximately P5.6 billion.

It RLC will own 60 percent of the venture while Hong Kong Land will take 40 percent.

HKLG was represented by Hong Kong Land International Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary Ideal Realm Limited.

Under the agreement, both parties “shall engage in the acquisition, development, sale and leasing of real property,” RLC said.

“The JVC shall initially undertake the purchase of a property situated in Block 4 of Bridgetowne East, Pasig City, develop the property into a residential enclave and likewise carry out the marketing and sales of the residential units. The JVC also plans to pursue other development projects,” RLC said.

It said the collaboration “combines the experience, vision and financial capability of RLC and HKLG; bringing together local expertise and international design that stand as landmarks in key Asian cities.”

The joint venture is still subject to approval by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC).

Incorporated in 1980, RLC is the property vehicle of JG Summit Holdings Inc., which has interests in residential (Robinsons Luxuria, Robinsons Residences, Robinsons Communities and Robisons Homes), commercial (Robinsons malls) and office buildings (Cyberspace Alpha and Cyberspace Beta), and the hotel segment (Go Hotels, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, and Holiday Inn Manila Galleria).