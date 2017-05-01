Robinsons Land to open 2 new Leyte malls

Developer Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) is expanding its retail presence in the Visayas with the opening of two new malls in Ormoc and Tacloban later this year.

Robinsons North Tacloban, located in Abucay, will be the second Robinsons mall in the city, and is a follow-up to a recently completed major expansion of Robinsons Place Tacloban.

Robinsons Place Ormoc will be Ormoc City’s first full-service mall, the company said. It is located along the Palo-Carigara-Ormoc City Road, approximately four kilometers from Ormoc City proper.

RLC President Frederick D. Go said, “We have taken note of the progress in the economy of Eastern Visayas and Robinsons Land intends to be a partner in this growth in economic activity.”

He added, “Robinsons Place Ormoc and Robinsons North Tacloban (Abucay) will be our 12th and 13th malls in the Visayas and the 48th and 49th in Robinsons Land’s nationwide chain, respectively. This is a testament to our commitment to serving the needs of the country’s growing economy, particularly in Eastern Visayas.”

The city of Ormoc’s most famous agricultural product, the queen pineapple, was the inspiration for the overall design of Robinsons Place Ormoc, the company said.

With a building footprint of 16,530 square meters, Robinsons Place Ormoc will have a gross floor area of more than 34,900 square meters and a gross leasable area of more than 23,700 square meters spread over three floors.

RLC said it decided to build Robinsons North Tacloban in Abucay because of the district’s emergence as the new fast-growing commercial center of Tacloban City. The mall is somewhat larger than its counterpart in Ormoc, having a gross floor area of 57,750 square meters and a gross leasable area of 26,750 square meters, including four cinemas, spread over three floors.

“Both malls will feature an exciting mix of local and international brands, a broad range of retail shops, and a wide selection of fine and casual dining options,” said Go.

Both malls will be anchored by Robinsons retail arm, with Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Appliances, and Robinsons Movieworld.