Robinsons Land prices rights offer at P18.20/share

JOHN Gokongwei’s property arm Robinsons Land Corp. has officially set the price of its planned stock rights offering at P18.20 per share.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to raise P20 billion via a stock rights offer, with the proceeds to be used to finance its new projects, particularly two new townships, and for land bank expansion.

Under the stock rights offer, each eligible stockholder is entitled to subscribe to one rights share for every 3.7217 existing common share held as of January 31, 2018 at an offer price of P18.20 apiece.

“The offer price is based on the 45-day volume-weighted average price of Robinsons Land common shares listed at the PSE (Philippine Stock Exchange) as of January 24, 2018 at a discount of 16 percent,” it said.

The company is aiming to issue 1.1 billion common shares to be offered from February 2 to 8 this year.

Parent firm JG Summit Holdings, Inc. has expressed full support for the issuance, saying it would entirely subscribe to any unpurchased shares after the mandatory second offer.

Should JG Summit fail to subscribe to all remaining shares, BPI Capital Corp.—which serves as the transaction’s sole issue manager, bookrunner, and underwriter—will take up the balance.

In an earlier interview with The Manila Times, Robinsons Land President Frederick Go said they plan to begin construction of their new township Bridgetowne East, a duplicate of their Bridgetowne Business Park in Libis, Quezon City, within this year.

The new township will sit on a 20-hectare area in Metro Manila and will take up a huge chunk of Robinsons Land’s 2018 capital expenditure, likely to exceed P17 billion.

Robinsons Land will also construct a “large-scale” mixed-use development in Clark, Pampanga banking on the government’s infrastructure projects slated there.