Robinsons Land, Shang Properties deal cleared

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has approved a joint venture company (JVC) formed by listed real-estate firms Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) and Shang Properties Inc. (SPI) to develop a 9,118-square meter property in Taguig City’s Bonifacio Global City.

In a March 20 decision, the antitrust body’s Mergers and Acquisitions Office said the JVC would not considerably reduce competition.

“There are enough existing competitive constraints on the parties” involved, it added.

The property, located at the corner of McKinley Parkway and 5th Avenue, will feature two luxury residential condominiums, part of which can be converted into serviced apartments and commercial areas.

Both companies have agreed to subscribe to shares of the JVC’s stock, which each owning 50 percent, PCC said.

Both shall also extend shareholder advances at fair and commercial rates, comparable to loans extended by third-party banks and financial institutions to the JVC in equal amounts, it added.

Robinsons Land is JG Summit Holdings Inc.’s real-estate investment arm.

SPI, through its subsidiaries, are involved in hotels, leasing out commercial and office spaces, developing and selling luxury residential condos, and managing properties.

PCC is mandated by Republic Act 10667, or the Philippine Competition Act of 2015, to review mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures across all sectors and ensure that they will not harm consumers.