Robinsons Land, Shang Properties to spend P10B

LISTED property developers Robinsons Land Inc. and Shang Properties Inc. are investing P10 billion to develop a mixed-use project in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

In a disclosure last Friday, Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land said the two would form a joint venture company (JVC) to build and operate a 9,118-square meter (sqm) township on the corner of McKinley Parkway and 5th Avenue and 21st Drive.

It will feature two luxury residential condominiums, part of which can be converted into serviced apartments and commercial areas.

Both Robinsons Land and Shang Properties shall share profits in accordance with their shareholdings.

The new firm shall be managed by a board of six directors: three from Robinsons Land; the rest, from Shang Properties.

“The project is intended to be a mixed-use development and may include residential condominium units, serviced apartments and commercial retail outlets,” Robinsons Land said.

The disclosure came a day after the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) cleared the JVC, saying its creation would not considerably reduce competition.

Robinsons Land is the property arm of JG Summit Holdings Inc.

Shang Properties and its subsidiaries are involved in hotels, leasing out commercial and office spaces, developing and selling luxury residential condos, and managing properties.