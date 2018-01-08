Robinsons Land’s stock rights offering

AS it has been doing whenever the price of a listed stock goes up, the surveillance department of Capital Markets Integrity Corp. (CMIC) asked Republic Glass Holdings Corp. “to explain the unusual price movement in the trading of REG shares at 09:48 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2017.” Apparently, CMIC noted that REG’s price surged to P5.85 from P3.90 that day.

Adopting a pro-forma response, Republic Glass replied: “We wish to state that we are not aware of any information that will explain the unusual price movement in the trading of REG common share this morning.”

Florence C. Wong signed the answer as vice president and corporate information officer.

On Dec. 20, 2017, REG opened trading at P3.90, hit a high of P5.85, dropped to a session low of P2.60 and closed at P2.90.

In a “statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities”, Gervel, Inc. said it used to own 460.898 million REG common shares, or 67.574 percent. It also said that of 1.454 million REG common shares traded on Dec. 20, 2017, it bought 100,000 REG common shares.

Additional acquisitions

In December 2017, Gervel reported having bought 797,000 REG common shares, which increased its holdings to 461.695 million REG common shares, or 67.691 percent, in Republic Glass.

Like other listed companies, Gervel is not required to disclose the identity or identities of the sellers from whom it bought 797,000 REG common.

Gervel’s additional acquisitions of 1.392 million REG common shares increased its holdings from 460.303 million REG common shares, or 67.487 percent of 682.066 million outstanding REG common shares it held as of Dec. 31, 2016.

In an ownership filing, Republic Glass reported 56.249 million treasury shares, which cost it P93.91 million or P1.67 per common share. At REG common shares’ closing price of P2.51 per share on Jan. 5, 2018, Republic Glass was ahead by P0.84.

At REG common shares’ closing price of P2.51 on Friday, the 56.249 million treasury shares held by Republic Glass had paper value of P141.185 million (P2.51 x 56.249 = P141.185M).

Translated, Republic Glass enjoyed an increase of P47.275 million but only in paper wealth.

Rights offering

Robinsons Land Corp. had 4.094 billion outstanding common shares when it announced, on Nov. 14, 2017, a stock rights offering with an entitlement ratio of one rights shares for every 3.6 to 4.3 common shares. It has yet to implement the rights offering.

From the issuance of additional RLC common shares, Robinsons Land said it expected to raise “gross proceeds of up to P20 billion” from the issuance of approximately 950 million common shares to 1.1 billion common shares.

Robinsons Land has yet to set the price per share of the stock rights offering. Data on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) website shows the company still carries 4.094 billion outstanding common shares.

When divided by 3.6 RLC common shares, this results in 1.137 billion common shares. This means that by issuing one common share for every 3.6 common shares held by RLC stockholder, Robinsons Land will have to issue 1.137 billion common shares.

Again, dividing 4.094 outstanding RLC common shares by 4.3 equals 952.093 million common shares, which refers to the number of common shares Robinsons Land needs to issue to conform with the offering of one rights share for every 4.3 RLC common shares held by each stockholder.

Due Diligencer’s take

The good thing about Robinsons Land is that it has enough authorized capital stock of 8.2 billion common shares, of which 4.094 billion common shares are outstanding. This gives the real estate unit of the Gokongwei group 4.106 billion unissued RLC common shares to accommodate the additional issuance of either 952.093 million RLC common shares or 1.137 billion RLC common shares.

As of end-2017, Robinsons Land reported having issued a total of 4.112 billion common shares (rounded off from 4,111,528,685). Deducting 17.698 million treasury shares from 4,111,528,685 equals 4,093,830,689, which when rounded off equals 4.094 billion common shares, which represents the number of issued RLC common shares.

Incidentally, it seems not one among the insiders at Republic Glass knew anything about their own stockholders. When PSE’s Capital Market Integrity asked the company to explain the stock’s sudden surge during trading on Dec. 20, 2017, no one knew how this happened.

Really? Did Gervel have anything to do with the stock’s climb?

The lack of knowledge by insiders about their own listed company deserves closer scrutiny by the market watchers of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Who believes that not one among the executives and workers of Republic Glass knew what has been happening inside their own boardroom? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com