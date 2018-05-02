Robinson’s love, grit power Jawbreakers to win

Head coach Topex Robinson’s unorthodox style proved to be effective as he steered Zark’s Burgers-Lyceum of the Philippines University to a remarkable championship run in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018.

“There’s no secret to our success. It’s all about loving and trusting each other,” said Robinson after his Jawbreakers completed a come-from-behind 87-82 victory against Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College in the winner-take-all game last Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

It was a milestone for Zark’s-Lyceum, as it became the lowest-ranked team (No. 6) to win a championship in the seven-year history of the developmental league.

For the 38-year old Robinson, it was about love, trust and encouragement.

“Earlier, I wasn’t a coach anymore. I was just a dad hoping and praying that they are going to do their best. Instead of blaming them, I just encouraged them,” said Robinson

“I told them that, ‘If you lose, it’s my head. But if you win, it’s all yours.’ That’s the sacrifice of a father. Give credit to them and take the responsibility,” he added.

It was a rough road for Robinson and his crew to their maiden D-League title.

The Jawbreakers first nullified a twice-to-win disadvantage against Centro Escolar University in the quarterfinals then beat second seed Marinerong Pilipino twice in the final four.

In the best-of-three title series, Zark’s needed to erase a virtual twice-to-beat deficit following a Game One loss. And even in the deciding Game Three, the Lyceum-backed squad had to fight from 14 points down.

Staring at a 49-63 scoreline in the third quarter, Robinson reminded his players of their vision—serving as inspiration to others.

“I know that people are praying for us. I can see the energy from the people when we were down. I just told them, ‘You’re inspiring people. You’re not doing it by giving up. You just have to keep playing and trusting each other,’” he said.

That sparked a blistering rally by the Jawbreakers led by Conference MVP CJ Perez, Mike Nzeusseu and Jesper Ayaay.

“We just kept on playing despite the big lead. As what coach said, we must not stop and just trust our teammates,” said the veteran forward Ayaay.

Robinson told his wards to go all-out, win or lose.

“I told them, ‘As long as you play your best, I’m not going to be worried of the result. Let the result take care of itself,’” he said.

Those words fired up Nzeusseu in the pivotal payoff period.

“It was a very intense game. At the end of the day, we just wanted go inside and to enjoy the game. That’s why in the second half, coach Topex told us to forget the outcome of the game and let’s just go out there and enjoy,” said the Cameroonian big man, who poured 14 of his 28 points in the closing quarter.

Perez is hoping that they would bring the fire of triumph of the D-League experience, as Lyceum, Zark’s Burgers’ partner school, guns for its first crown in the upcoming National Collegiate Athletic Association season.

“Our experience here in the D-League, we’ll bring this to the NCAA,” said Perez, who spearheaded the Intramuros-based squad’s finals run last year.