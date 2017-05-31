Robinsons’ Sapphire Bloc ready for occupancy

The first 10 floors of the second tower of Robinson Land’s Sapphire Bloc condominium project in Ortigas will be ready for occupancy in June, almost a year ahead of schedule, a company representative confirmed on Tuesday.

The West Tower, part of what will be a mixed-use four-tower development, was originally expected to be completed in mid-2018, but a company representative told The Manila Times that the lower floors of the building would be ready in June.

The North Tower of The Sapphire Bloc project, which is being marketed under the Robinsons Residences brand, is already completed and ready for occupancy.

A key feature of the development for unit owners and visitors living and working in the area is the number of restaurants that are locating at The Sapphire Bloc’s lifestyle promenade, including Sobremesa, The Stockpile, Cazuela, Cable Car, Moonshine P.U.B., Kko Kko, Shinsen, Papa Diddi’s Handcrafted Ice Cream, and Starbucks Reserve.

In addition to a grand lobby designed in the 1920s style that inspired the architecture and interiors of the whole development, other amenities include a private movie theatre for residents, a game room, fully equipped gym, function rooms, swimming pool, and relaxing gazebo area that features greenery and views of the city.

Units at The Sapphire Bloc are available in one-, two-, or three-bedroom configurations, ranging in size from 36 square meters to 158 square meters.