Robotics to unlock potentials of PH industries

Danish robotics firm Universal Robots (UR) is optimistic about the developing robotics adoption in the Philippines.

In a news briefing in Makati City, UR said it helps various companies learn how collaborative robot or “cobot” technology can benefit their businesses. The company now works closely with its partners in the country to make automation accessible to all.

“The Philippines is an important market for us, with strong adoption of UR collaborative robots in the electronics, automotive and F&B industries that has surpassed our expectations,” UR Southeast Asia and Oceania General Manager Shermine Gotfredsen said.

Referring to the Philippines as a significant market, UR also announced its venture with the Asia Integrated Machine Inc. (AIM) to offer customized automation solutions, which include end-effectors devices and other accessories for cobots.

AIM is a provider of machinery and automation solutions for critical stages of the manufacturing process including quality control, packaging and warehousing. It is now the second channel partner of UR in the Philippines.

“We wanted to be part of the UR family due to its extensive experience in automated and collaborative assembly operations, which will certainly revolutionize our automation offerings to clients,” AIM President Albert Wang said. “AIM focuses on meeting customers’ changing needs for new equipment and technology to address growing manufacturing challenges, such as rising operational and manpower costs.”

Gotfredsen, meanwhile, said there would be new skills and functions that will help implement, maintain and support various innovations. This could generate more jobs in the future, she added.

“Two million new jobs will be created in the next four years due to robotics and 50 percent productivity can be gained without any job loss, ” Gotfredsen said.

She noted that the digital age had given companies greater productivity and more cost reductions.

“We have been in the local market for only one to one and half years and the Philippines has exceeded our expectations. We project future growth in the local industry to align with the global adoption rate of 72 percent as of last year,” Gotfredsen said.

Although the demand for robots is increasing in the country, she added, the Philippines needs to take advantage of automation opportunities to stay competitive and avoid “losing ground to its neighbors.”

“We see further potential for the country even as it trails behind its regional counterparts in automation adoption,” Gotfredsen said.

According to her, the global robot density in the last two years was at 74 units per 10,000 employees. She said the average robot density in the Asian region was 63 units but the Philippines had only three cobot units per 10,000 employees.

The country clearly lagged behind its neighbors: Singapore, which had 488; Thailand, 45; Malaysia, 34; and Indonesia, 5.

Gotfredsen encouraged local industries, especially the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to adopt cobots as their long-term investments. She noted that “there are studies that say only 10 percent of jobs can be fully automated and that there is no risk at all of the massive job replacement.”

In 2017, the manufacturing sector accounted for 22 percent of the country’s 6.7 percent GDP growth, positioning it among the fastest-growing economies in Asia.

The Department of Trade and Industry later presented a minimum growth target for the industry and formulated a new industrial policy called the Inclusive Innovation Industrial Strategy (i3s).

The i3s includes skills training and improvement, an adaptation of accessible technologies and development of operational efficiency to reach global opportunities.