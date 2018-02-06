Robredo accepts Marcos challenge to withdraw poll motions before SC

THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has agreed to the challenge of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. to withdraw all pending motions before the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to speed up the recount of ballots for the 2016 vice presidential race.

“We accept the challenge of Mr. Marcos and his lawyer to sign a joint motion to withdraw any and all pending motions and incidents at the PET which may cause the delay of the recount of ballots from the pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental,” Romulo Macalintal, counsel for Robredo, said in a statement.

Marcos identified these three provinces as “best exemplifying poll fraud.”

“I am inviting Mr. Marcos and his lawyer tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9 a.m. to sign a joint motion,” Macalintal said.

Robredo’s camp said that Marcos was pulling off a publicity stunt in calling on both camps to withdraw their motions to avoid recount delays because Robredo did not have a pending motion before the PET.

On the other hand, the PET has yet to decide on Marcos’ motion to subject ballots in the three provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao under technical examination. Robredo won in all three provinces under the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

“This [challenge]is to confirm that we are not causing the delay in the recount of ballots. It is Mr. Marcos’ raising of baseless allegations and irrelevant issues that is causing the delay in the recount,” Macalintal said.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the May 2016 polls. LLANESCA T. PANTI