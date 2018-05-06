Robredo asks govt to file diplomatic protest vs China on missile systems in Spratlys

VICE President Maria Leonor Robredo called on the Duterte administration to file a diplomatic protest against China for violating the country’s sovereign rights by installing two missile systems in the disputed Spratly islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Robredo was referring to China’s anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems, which could reach as far as 295 nautical miles (nm) and 160 nautical miles, respectively, covering the Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.

“We urge the administration to take immediate and appropriate actions, including the filing of a diplomatic protest, to protect what is rightfully owned by the Filipino people, in line with the ruling of the United Nations (UN) Arbitral Tribunal,” Robredo said in a statement.

In July 2016, the Hague-based UN Tribunal junked China’s nine-dash line claim on the entire South China Sea and declared that the Spratly Islands (which include Mischief Reef), Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto (Reed) Bank were all within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, which Manila calls West Philippine Sea.

“The increased militarization is in violation of UNCLOS and serves to contribute to regional instability, compromise our security, and further curtail our sovereignty,” Robredo said.

President Rodrigo Duterte downplayed the missile installations, saying that they were not be pointed at the Philippines. LLANESCA T. PANTI