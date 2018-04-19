Robredo asks SC to set valid vote threshold at 25%

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has asked the Supreme Court to immediately set the threshold of the shaded oval as a valid vote at 25 percent on Thursday — one that was set by the Commission on Elections for Vote Counting Machines (VCM) in the 2016 polls.

Robredo made the urgent motion for reconsideration in response to the Supreme Court ruling junking Robredo’s motion to set the threshold for valid vote at 25 percent based on a Comelec resolution.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), is recounting the results of the 2016 vice presidential polls in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo following a protest filed by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., Robredo’s closest rival.

Robredo argued that the Supreme Court was informed by the Comelec of such a threshold as contained in a letter dated September 2016 received by then Supreme Court clerk of court Felipa Anama.

The Comelec’s letter was in response to a request by the Supreme Court in August 2016 asking the poll body for guidelines in the manual counting of the ballots, specifically on the types of shading that were being read by the VCMs.

“Comelec’s September 2016 Resolution on the use of 25 percent threshold gives the Honorable Tribunal the legal basis to impose a 25 percent threshold percentage to determine whether the vote is valid,” Robredo’s appeal read.

“Ang hinihingi lang po natin ay patas na laban, na kung ano ang batayan ng pagbilang ng boto noong nakaraang eleksyon …ang batayan ng pagboto ng lahat ng kandidato, ay iyon rin ang batayan na gamitin sa atin,” Robredo added in her message to supporters after filing the appeal.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes, in the polls, which the former senator said were fraudulent. LLANESCA T. PANTI