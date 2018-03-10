Robredo backs 2016 poll fraud inquiry

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo is in favor of probing allegations of poll fraud in the 2016 polls.

Robredo was referring to the claims made by Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd in a privileged speech earlier this week that votes were transmitted to the servers ahead of election day and that these were accessed from as far as the United States.

Sotto has called on the Senate Committee on Election Reforms and People’s Participation to investigate the matter.

“We are interested [on the veracity of these claims]. These allegations are serious. Having said that, this should be investigated as soon as possible because this does not only concern myself but the entire electoral process; from the President down to councilors,” Robredo said in an interview in Iloilo City after attending a women’s day celebration there.

“If you question the integrity of the 2016 elections, you question the victory of all those who won. That’s why this should be probed by an independent body; a panel that is apolitical. The Comelec (Commission on Elections) should be able to say the truth about these allegations,” Robredo said.

Robredo beat former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in the vice-presidential race by 263,473 votes.

Marcos is protesting Robredo’s victory before the Supreme Court. A recount in three pilot provinces, namely Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental, is expected to start on March 19.

The Supreme Court, acting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, had issued a gag order on Marcos and Robredo in connection with Marcos’ protest.

‘Desire for power’

Also on Friday, the Palace said Robredo’s “desire for power” and to become the President’s “alter-ego” was the reason behind her willingness to accept another Cabinet position.

Last week, Robredo said she was open to a Cabinet position on one condition – she would still be able to voice her dissenting opinions on national issues.

In an interview aired on the social media site Facebook, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Robredo only wanted to criticize the President.

Roque, however, said that if she wanted to hold a Cabinet position, she should always agree with whatever the President’s say.

“You cannot criticize the President like you are his alter ego. Let us be realistic. If you accept a cabinet position, you are one in thinking. You will not have any personality anymore,” Roque said.

Robredo resigned as housing chief in December 2016 after a disagreement with the President over the burial of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

WITH RALPH U. VILLANUEVA