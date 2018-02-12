Robredo backs suspension of OFW deployment to Kuwait

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo on Sunday backed President Rodrigo Duterte’s suspension of deploying Filipino workers to Kuwait amid increased incidence of violence, including sexual abuse, committed against Filipino workers in the Gulf nation.

Recently, the body of a missing Filipino household worker was discovered in a freezer inside an abandoned apartment in Kuwait City.

“The President made the right call. This is a strong statement against violence,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show, BISErbisyong Leni.

In the radio show, she expressed support to the government’s move of pushing forward the signing of bilateral agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait that will protect the rights of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Lawyer Hans Cacdac, the administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), disclosed in Robredo’s program that the bilateral pact has been sent to the Kuwaiti government for its approval.

Cacdac said the Kuwaiti government’s invitation for President Duterte to visit the country is an indicator that talks over such agreement are over.

“I hope that the President’s visit will be enough pressure for the Kuwaiti government to sign the agreement. The reality is, even if the threat of violence is there, many OFWs still refuse to go home because they think of their employment. We need to protect them,” Robredo pointed out.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd earlier said Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh had met with President Duterte and has committed to help expedite the signing of the agreement.

Rep. Ancieto Bertiz 3rd of ACTS-OFW party-list urged Labor officials to shrug off lobbyists who want to lift the suspension of deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait and launch a crackdown on illegal recruiters who will take advantage of the situation.

Bertiz said he has received information that illegal recruiters and licensed recruitment agencies are willing to shell out as much as P50,000 to P70,000 grease money per household service worker just to get around the

temporary deployment ban.