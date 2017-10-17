Robredo brands as ‘irresponsible’ accusations of LP destabilization efforts

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo decried allegations by President Rodrigo Duterte that the Liberal Party, which she heads, was part of destabilization efforts against his administration and branded these accusations as “irresponsible.”

“Talks on destabilization [efforts]have always been there, the Liberal Party is being made a whipping boy. It is a very unfair accusation. As you have seen, we are spending a lot of our time and effort in doing our job. There is no basis for them to say that we are part of any destabilization,” Robredo told reporters in a chance interview during the first anniversary of her office’s anti-poverty program Angat Buhay.

She said that such pronouncements from the President and other administration allies were bringing more harm than good to the country.

“People should not say such irresponsible accusations. If there is an accusation, there should be a solid basis. Otherwise, it would just create chaos. Our nation faces a lot of problems, and we need to stand together. These statements are not helping,” Robredo added.

President Duterte said last week that he would declare a revolutionary government that would stay until the end of his term in June 2022 in the event that the destabilization efforts by communists, as well as the “yellows,” referring to the political color of the Liberal Party (LP), get out of hand. LLANESCA T. PANTI