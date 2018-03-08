Robredo breaks ground for Marawi shelter units

MARAWI CITY: Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday led the groundbreaking ceremony of 100 shelter units in Barangay Sagonsongan here in partnership with the private sector.

Robredo said she decided to use the P7.4 million donated money intended for the bond of her recall case before the Supreme Court.

She said she cannot accept the money raised through “Piso para sa Laban sa Kaso ni Leny” campaign and decided to donate it for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Marawi.

The 100 units were named Angat Buhay Village.

“The donors of ‘Piso’ petitioned the Supreme Court to allow them to receive the money so they can use this for the shelter project in Marawi, but the Supreme Court disallowed it since it would still be considered as a donation,” Robredo explained.

The donors instead decided to contribute the money directly to the Angat Buhay Program which will complete 60 shelter units in three months.

Task Force Bangon Marawi operations manager Felix Castro Jr. said that based on their estimate, each shelter unit costs about P160,000.

Robredo’s visit to Marawi came almost a week after President Rodrigo Duterte led the groundbreaking for 100 temporary shelters of Bahay Pagasa 2 in Barangay Mipaga donated by the Filipino-Chinese community and constructed by the Army engineering battalion.

Meanwhile, Mayor Majul Gandamra said the total number of donated shelter units represents a small percentage compared to the thousands of IDPs still housed in tent shelters in Marawi.