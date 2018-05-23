Robredo calls for BBL passage to mark Marawi siege anniversary 

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo called for the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic law (BBL) to mark the first year anniversary of the Marawi siege that saw IS-inspired terrorists ravage the Islamic city, leaving hundreds of people dead and destroying P53 billion worth of infrastructure.

“We believe that we should put enough attention to the roots of terrorism. Aside from pushing for anti-poverty programs, it is equally important for us to respect the aspirations of our Moro brothers and sisters for a right to ancestral homeland and self-determination. [That’s why] I am fully supportive of the passing of the BBL into law,” Robredo said in a statement.

The proposed BBL abolishes the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and is replaced by a Bangsamoro Region that will enjoy fiscal autonomy and governed by elected members of parliament.

House Bill 6475 also states that the Bangsamoro region is mandated to prepare its budget and allocate funds in accordance with an annual appropriations law passed by the Bangsamoro Parliament, and that “the form, content and manner of preparation of the budget should be prescribed by law enacted by the Bangsamoro Parliament.”

Likewise, the Vice President called on the Duterte administration to listen to Marawi residents in the rehabilitation of their city.

“Aside from the BBL passage, part of recognizing the aspirations of our Moro brothers and sisters is also hearing them out in undertaking the rehabilitation of their city. Let us not forget that their voice is the most important voice here because they are the ones who suffered the devastating costs of war,” Robredo said. LLANESCA T. PANTI