Robredo calls for public outrage over killings in Manila, Bulacan

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has called on the public to express outrage over the killings in Bulacan and Manila these past two days.

Robredo made the call on the sidelines of Freedom Cycle: Pedal Like Jesse event in her hometown of Naga City which celebrates the good leadership qualities of her late husband, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo.

“We should express outrage over these killings. Filipinos are not killers. We should junk the culture of impunity. These unabated killings mean there are people who want to be the law, and that is not lawful and does not serve justice for all,” Robredo, a lawyer, said.

The recent killings, Robredo said, has made the Freedom Cycle initiative timely.

“You can’t be punished and denied of a right to defend yourself. Freedom covers a lot of bases, and there are those who threaten this freedom in our society,” Robredo added. LLANESCA T. PANTI