Robredo camp dismisses criticism of US vacation

THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Tuesday dismissed criticism of her vacation in the United States amid the onslaught of Typhoon “Nina.”
Raffy Magno, advocacy and programs officer of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), said Robredo was monitoring the situation in the Philippines and had asked her team to assist in relief efforts.
“Even before the typhoon entered, Vice President Leni called for a coordination meeting with all her staff involved in relief operations in the Office of the Vice President to conduct initial assessment in damaged areas in coordination with local barangays (villages) and local government units,” he said in a television interview.
The vice president, he added, offered her home in Dayangdang, Naga City for the operations of disaster response teams.
Georgina Hernandez, spokeswoman for Robredo, said the OVP was also coordinating with private sector groups in Manila for donations of food and non-food items that could be transported to the Bicol region.
Robredo and her children are in the US for a family reunion, said Hernandez. The vacation was planned more than a year ago, she said.
No exact date was given for Robredo’s return, but Hernandez promised that the vice president would go to Naga as soon as she arrives. MICHAEL JOE T. DELIZO
What is taking so long for the SC underr CJ Sereno to resolve the PET case filed by Bongbong Marcos? there were so many clear evidence that Robredo’s camp purposely cheated , therefore Comelec failure to repudiate the cheating that took place last May 9 election tantamount to declare Leni Robredo as VP must be null and void. unless SC and Comelec are in collusion to cover up the reported multiple evidence to cheat Marcos.
This vacation to US was planned a year ago? Oh, may pera na ba siya noon? May tindahan na siya ng LUGAW noon? Amazing! She was then planning to run for VP, how did she plan to have a vacation? And if it was planned,, at least she knows the number of days. Talagang switik itong babaing ito. O magpapaabort siya?
Leni Robredo’s face is really dense. She can still manage to give reasons why she is now missing in action. Maybe she will solicit again for funds that can be used to rally a multitude crowd but sad to say after their dismal numbers last November 30, she was sacked the following Monday, December 5. Mabuti nga sa kanya. Wala naman talaga sya ginagawa ha ha ha