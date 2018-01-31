Robredo camp questions Marcos’ ballot images

A LAWYER for Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo questioned on Tuesday the authenticity of five ballot images presented by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. to justify his allegation of poll fraud, saying Marcos should be investigated by the Supreme Court and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for such action.

Romulo Macalintal, lead counsel for Robredo, made the call a day after Marcos presented five ballot images from Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental, which showed that the votes still went to Robredo even if two or more candidates were shaded in the vice presidential race. These votes, Marcos argued, should have been invalidated.

“The excited and hysterical claim of former Senator Marcos and his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez that they allegedly uncovered solid and incontrovertible evidence of massive fraud that transpired in the 2016 elections based on their own copies of alleged images of ballots used in the said election, is highly ridiculous if not outright frivolous,” Macalintal said in a statement.

“If Marcos has in his possession the said hundreds upon hundreds of ballot images which are radically different from the ballot images generated from the secure digital (SD) cards, then he should be investigated by the Comelec and/or the [Supreme Court sitting as] Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) to determine the source of such highly questionable documents. If Marcos’ ballot images do not tally with the ballot images in the custody of the PET, then those in Marcos’ possession are clearly fabricated, manufactured or tampered with to suit his political propaganda,” Macalintal said.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the May 2016 polls. The former senator then lodged a protest before the PET, accusing Robredo of benefiting from massive electoral fraud.

The recount of the votes in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo—the pilot provinces chosen by Marcos—will start in February.

In a news conference, Macalintal said Marcos was over-reacting when the authentic ballot images under the custody of PET would be a part of the recount of votes anyway.

Macalintal was confident that the recount results would still show a Robredo win, and that he was prepared to surrender his license as a lawyer if proven wrong.

“In the event that there will be massive discrepancies between the results of the physical count of the ballots and the count of the ballots as per election returns and certificate of canvass [from the vote country machines], I will surrender my license as a lawyer. Marcos’ lawyers should do the same in the event that the recount results won’t be in their favor because they are making false claims,” Macalintal said.

Macalintal said that if spurious ballots were indeed used during the 2016 election, Marcos’ poll watchers and supporters should have noticed the absence of the ovals opposite the names of the candidates and should have raised their protest before the Board of Election Inspectors.

“There have been hundreds upon hundreds of ballots already decrypted and it is only Marcos who had allegedly ‘discovered’ such highly anomalous type of ballots. And since the time of election and up to the present, not a single poll watcher from among the hundreds upon hundreds of Marcos’ watchers has ever come up to confirm Marcos’ excited and fantastic claim of poll fraud,” Macalintal said.