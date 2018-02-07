Robredo camp turns tables on Marcos: Sign ‘motion’ not ‘manifestation’ over ballot recount

FORMER Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. is lying about his challenge to withdraw all motions that would delay the recount of the ballots for the vice presidential race in 2016 in three pilot provinces, the camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said Wednesday.

Romulo Macalintal, legal counsel for Robredo, noted that Marcos merely affixed his signature on a joint manifestation withdrawing all motions that could delay the recount — a pleading which does not carry weight since the party merely makes a representation or statement, which the court may take note of and not take any action at all.

Macalintal dared Marcos to sign a joint motion to withdraw any and all pending motions and incidents at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) but Marcos did not oblige.

“Despite his news release that he had already signed a ‘joint motion’ to withdraw all pending motions at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) that would delay the recount of ballots, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., did not show up at the venue of signing and even sent the wrong pleading [with a manifestation]. A motion is a pleading where a party asks the court to grant him the relief or remedies or what he wants from the court,” Macalintal said in a statement.

Macalintal also cited a Supreme Court ruling which states that manifestations “are usually made merely for the information of the court as there is nothing to contest or argue; the manifesting party is just making a statement for the knowledge of the court.” (See Neri v. Dela Pena, A.M. No. RTJ-05-1896, April 29, 2005)

“Marcos’ failure to sign a real joint motion is a clear indication that he was merely bluffing when he hurled the challenge to file a joint motion to dismiss all pending incidents knowing fully well that he (Marcos) is the one with pending motion which may affect the recount proceedings,” Macalintal said.

Macalintal stressed that the Robredo did not have a pending motion before the PET. Marcos has a pending Motion for Reconsideration on the PET ruling granting copies of ballot images in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo to the Robredo camp.

Vic Rodriguez, counsel for Marcos, maintained that his client won’t sign a joint motion to withdraw any and all pending motions and incidents at the PET.

“We have signed the joint manifestation as early as yesterday and it contains no less than the signature of the Protestant himself, former Senator Marcos. We have served it on Mrs. Robredo’s counsel and expect her to affix her signature on it just like what Mr. Marcos did,” Rodriguez said in a text message when asked if his client would his change his pleading from a manifestation to motion. LLANESCA T. PANTI