Robredo, Cayetano visit typhoon-hit areas

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano visited Bicol on Wednesday barely two weeks after Typhoon “Nina” battered the region on Christmas Day.

Robredo flew to Catanduanes on Wednesday morning to visit the towns of Baras, San Andres and Bato before visiting the town of Tiwi in the afternoon where she handed over relief assistance.

She also went to Tiwi town in Albay after Catanduanes and met with Mayor Jaime Villanueva for relief operations in the barangay (villages) of Bolo, Sogod, Lourdes, Bariis and Naga, the villages badly hit by the typhoon.

On Thursday, the Vice President will be visiting the town of Sangay in Camarines Sur to check on the villages of Bongalon and Patitinan, and the towns of Buhi and Balatan.

She will also visit the municipalities of Calabanga, Burabod, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman and Camaligan, also all in Camarines Sur on Friday.

Meanwhile, Cayetano went to the hometown of his wife, Taguig City (Metro Manila) Mayor Lani Cayetano in Tiwi and the neighboring town of Malinao in the First District and distributed relief assistance to the typhoon victims.

Cayetano also visited the hardest hit towns in the Third District of Albay where he gave food packs to the victims.